Meet Penny: Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s newest addition

Yellow-backed duiker calf born earlier this month

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomes new yellow-backed duiker calf (Aaron Wockenfuss, Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Animal care teams at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are celebrating the birth of a new yellow-backed duiker calf.

The forest-dwelling antelope calf was born earlier this month to mom Pearl.

Disney said the birth of Penny is an incredible milestone for this near-threatened species, as it’s been more than 20 years since the last yellow-backed duiker calf was born in its care.

Wildlife experts said the yellow-backed duiker are found in semi-deciduous forests, rain forests, riparian forests and montane forests in West and Central Africa. Experts said they get their name from the characteristic patch of yellow hairs on their backs, which stand when the animal is alarmed or feels threatened. Females are also often slightly larger than males.

Currently, the species is classified as near threatened due to uncontrolled hunting near its habitats.

Walt Disney World said Penny and her mother are currently bonding backstage for now. Animal care teams said they look forward to introducing guests to this adorable pair on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail later this summer.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

