Walt Disney World offers Florida residents new weekday ticket options

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is now offering a special weekday ticket offer for Florida residents to advantage of.

The Weekday Magic Tickets get Florida residents admission to one of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks Mondays through Fridays. Tickets are valid beginning Oct. 2 through Dec. 22, according to Disney.

The Weekday Ticket offer comes in several pricing and date options, including 4-Day ($235, plus tax; $59 per day), 3-Day ($215, plus tax; $72 per day) and 2-Day tickets ($195, plus tax; $98 per day).

Walt Disney World said ticket deals can also be upgraded to include a park-hopper option ($40 more per ticket, requires reservation), water park and sports option ($35 more per ticket, plus tax) and a park-hopper plus option ($55 more per ticket, plus tax; combination of park-hopper option and water park and sports option, requires reservation).

All tickets are non-transferable and exclude activities and events separately-priced or not open to the public. Florida residents will need to show proof of residency when picking up tickets.

The ticket deal is perfect for Florida residents who hope to see some of the newest thrills at Walt Disney World, including the all-new Tron Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana (opening Oct. 16) at EPCOT.

