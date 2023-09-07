Disney gives passholder preview dates for EPCOT’s ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana’

Walt Disney World said the annual passholder preview days will happen from park open to park close on Sept. 24 – 29 and Oct. 1 – 4. Disney said registration is not required to attend any of the previews, but guests must have a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the day of their preview.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the dates for when its annual passholders will get the chance to explore the all-new EPCOT attraction, “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.”

Beginning Sept. 24, Walt Disney World annual passholders will get the chance to explore the lush self-guided exploration trail.

The brand-new experience, in the newly created World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT, allows guests to explore and play with water as it travels the global cycle from our skies, rivers and streams and oceans. Disney said the experience will also teach guests about ways to protect the natural resource while also making a positive impact for the world.

'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' at EPCOT theme park. (WKMG)

The experience features several interactive elements throughout as well as small hidden details that pay tribute to the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.”

'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' at EPCOT theme park. (WKMG)

Walt Disney World cast members were among the first to see the attraction this past weekend.

'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' at EPCOT theme park. (WKMG)

Guests who enter the theme park after 2 p.m. will not be eligible to participate in the previews.

Annual passholders will be required to show an active annual pass and valid photo identification when checking in. Disney said it will utilize a standby queue for this experience.

