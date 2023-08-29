First look: Disney shares new images of ‘Moana’ attraction at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to opening its newest attraction “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.”

On Tuesday, the resort shared all-new pictures and video of the EPCOT experience.

The new walkthrough attraction will be Disney Parks first experience evoking the hit 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.” Imagineers said the lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Leaders said water will play a critical role in the experience – interacting with guests around every turn.

Disney Imagineers said guests will learn about the cycle of water as it travels around the natural world from the sky to raindrops, streams and even our oceans. Leaders said they hope the experience will teach guests about how to conserve natural resources and protect waterways around the globe.

Video released by Walt Disney World on Tuesday shows cast members interacting with water in the experience.

One of the standout pieces inside the attraction includes a beautifully designed 16-foot-tall figure of Te Fiti.

“Being a part of the team that helped create Te Fiti has been magical,” explained Diana Bibee, Senior Production Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering. “We have been working on her for years. Many WDI artisans worked on figuring out exact textures, the color, that would evoke her presence into a physical form.”

Imagineers said they worked together with Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring the statue to life.

“Journey of Water, inspired by Moana” is located in the newly created World Nature section of EPCOT, which also includes the attractions Living with the Land, Soarin’ and The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

Walt Disney World Cast Members will be among the first to experience the new attraction this weekend. Disney has not given an official opening date for the public.

