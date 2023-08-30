Great Irish Hooley Festival returning to Raglan Road Irish Pub

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Get those dancing shoes ready – the Great Irish Hooley is returning to Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs.

Beginning Sept. 1, guests with reservations will enjoy authentic Irish fare, live entertainment, new cocktails, complimentary face painting and of course, the Raglan Road Irish Dancers.

Now in its 11th year, this year’s event is sure to bring a party packed with traditional Irish music and dance.

“Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and winner of several Irish music awards, Sina Theil, is one of the headliners at this year’s Hooley. She was named “Rising Star of 2022″ at the American Celtic Listener Supported Music Awards, so you won’t want to miss her performance kicking off the festival,” Disney said on its blog.

Other bands set to perform over the four-day event include Strings & Things, Byrne Brothers, One of the Foxes, Oliver Havlin and fan favorite, The Connemara Ramblers.

Some of the food on the menu includes classics like Fish and Chips, Shepard’s to Die for Pie and the all-new Guinness & Onion Soup. Culinary teams are also whipping up some fantastic new drink selections including a new “Stars & Hearts” Keeper’s Heart Whiskey flight and an Irish bourbon and blackberry and mint “Heart of the Hooley” cocktail.

Great Irish Hooley is returning to Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs (Disney)

Click here to see the menu.

The Raglan Road Irish Dancers will perform at various times throughout the day.

Disney said there is no additional charge to attend this year’s festival, but reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made through the My Disney Experience app or by calling 407-938-0300.

The event runs through Sept. 4.

