Walt Disney World to host annual passholder merchandise shopping event

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are getting an exclusive shopping event later this month.

Beginning Sept. 20, passholders will get the chance to shop for several items at discounted prices at the AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The merchandise event will run through Sept. 23 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to Disney’s website, the event will feature items including trading pins, select Pandora charms, 50th anniversary merchandise, Loungefly items, Dooney & Bourke fashions and select apparel. Passholders will also get the chance to take part in unique photo opportunities and purchase food and beverages.

The event will use a virtual queue, which will open at 8 a.m. on each event day.

Walt Disney World said passholders will use the My Disney Experience app to join the virtual queue. Everyone attending the event must be an annual passholder member and will be required to show an active passholder card, MagicBand, MagicMobile pass along with a photo identification.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.