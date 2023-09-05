Disney Cruise Line hosts grand reveal for Disney Treasure. Here is what we know

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024

Get ready to charter a new course for adventure – the Disney Treasure is on the horizon.

On Tuesday, Disney Cruise Line debuted new details about its newest cruise ship that will be arriving in late 2024.

From bow to stern, the ship is set to showcase immersive family entertainment and experiences from some of Disney’s most legendary adventure stories including “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.” The Disney Treasure was first announced by Disney Cruise Line last year. The Disney Wish joined the cruise line in the summer of 2022, ushering three all-new Triton-class ships.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

The Disney Treasure will feature a brand-new design motif — the theme of adventure — which will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of Disney’s most legendary stories. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, the Grand Hall will welcome guests on board with the irresistible allure of adventure. (Disney) (Disney)

The Disney Treasure is being designed with a brand-new motif, unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The signature atrium character statue, a Disney Cruise Line tradition, will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together. The company said The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure as soon as they step onboard the ship. Guests will also marvel as they see entertainment during select times during their cruise.

Take a look at what’s new onboard the new ship below.

Dining experiences

On board Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco (Disney Cruise Line)

One of the new dining experiences onboard the Disney Treasure is “Plaza de Coco.”

Inspired by the hit Disney and Pixar film “Coco,” the new entertainment and dining location will feature a central stage that is packed with live entertainment, show effects and traditional Mexican fare.

Disney Cruise Line said guests will get to enjoy the experience two different nights during their voyage.

On board Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco (Disney Cruise Line)

“On the first night, the story of Miguel and his familia will continue where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates family memories and togetherness. On the second night, Miguel will reunite with his great-great-grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda, by transporting them to Santa Cecilia with the help of his magic guitar for a Día de los Muertos celebration,” Disney described in a news release.

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Disney Cruise Line)

Just like the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, the new ship will feature a Marvel dining experience onboard. Disney Cruise Line said the Marvel-themed experience will be different from the Wish and more details about the story will be released in the future.

The third dining location onboard the ship will be a returning favorite, 1923.

The ship will also have adult dining location favorites including The Rose, Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, the sweetshop, Jumbeaux’s Sweets (Disney Cruise Line)

For those guests looking for a sweet option while onboard, they will get the chance to step into the “Zootopia” inspired Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

“Surrounded by playful pink interiors, Victorian-style architecture and an endearing sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, guests will be served humor and heart by the cone full,” Disney Cruise Line described. The location will serve up more than 20 flavors of handmade gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream, sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more.

New lounges, cafés and entertainment

The Disney Treasure will be the first ship for Disney Cruise Line to pulsate with nostalgia from beloved theme park attractions. Two of these new experiences are happening in the ship’s unique lounges.

The Skipper Society will help bring the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction that guests have grown to love to the sea for the first time.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, adventure awaits guests beneath a tangle of untamed foliage at Skipper Society (Disney Cruise Line)

“The venue’s natural colorways and camp-style furnishings, paired with sly tributes to the trusty, dry-witted skippers, will offer an elevated, playful atmosphere,” Disney described in a news release. “Guests will discover references to the famous attraction throughout the space, from a whimsical monkey-shaped chandelier to postcards and luggage tags brought back from travels abroad.”

Onboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Skipper Society. (Disney Cruise Line)

The new lounge will be serving themed cocktails and small food dishes as guests enjoy live entertainment. The Disney Wish has “The Bayou” which is a “Princess the Frog” themed location.

Meanwhile, get ready to dive deep and seek treasure at the “Periscope Pub,” The new lounge will be Disney Cruise Line’s first venue that pays tribute to the 1954 film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. (Disney Cruise Line)

“The design of the submarine-style interiors will call upon 19th-century steampunk influences with polished metals and industrial touches. A mysterious window into the depths of the uncharted oceans along the ceiling will make guests feel like Captain Nemo on the Nautilus, while a decorative statement rug in the center of the space will honor Captain Nemo’s fabled nemesis, the giant squid,” Disney described.

Heihei Café and Jade Cricket Café on the Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line)

Just off the Grand Hall, guests will find two small casual walk-up cafes. At the Heihei Café, which was inspired by Moana, guests will see an area that was inspired by the Southern Pacific Isle of Montunui.

Meanwhile, the Jade Cricket Café, inspired by the classic Disney film “Mulan,” will honor the Fa Family’s “lucky” cricket, Cri-Kee, who will be represented by a jade sculpture on the bar top.

A multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment await guests at the “Lion King” inspired venue “Sarabi.” Disney said the open gathering place was inspired by the natural beauty of the pride lands in the hit Disney film.

Named for the lioness matriarch from Disney’s “The Lion King,” Sarabi will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities (Disney Cruise Line)

At the Walt Disney Theater, guests will get to see the on-stage productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.” The Disney Treasure will also have an all-new show that has yet to be announced. The company said more details will be revealed at a later date.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg (Disney Cruise Line)

Up on the top deck, guests will splash into adventure on the AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg. The new water slide attraction will plunge guests into the world of Mickey Mouse animated shorts. Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse will introduce a new story that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple.

Accommodations

A trove of new adventures awaits aboard the Disney Treasure, the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, which will set sail in 2024. (Disney) (Disney)

The Disney Treasure will have 1,256 staterooms onboard.

The ship’s rooms feature custom artwork and design elements that evoke the exploratory spirit of beloved Disney and Pixar films.

Concierge Suites

The Disney Treasure’s concierge level suites will feature elegant interiors inspired by the majestic grasslands Simba calls home in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Lion King.” (Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Treasure’s concierge-level suites will feature elegant interiors inspired by the majestic grasslands Simba calls home in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Lion King.” The design will feature themed artwork, mosaics and a harmonious color scheme.

Bagheera Royal Suites & Raja Royal Suites

The adventure-inspired accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line)

Four royal suites will pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters.

The upscale designs will include the Bagheera Royal Suites, honoring the noble panther from “The Jungle Book” and the lush forests he calls home, and the Rajah Royal Suites, themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in the classic Disney film “Aladdin.”

Verandah Staterooms

The luxurious accommodations aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line)

The luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that entices guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures.

Tomorrow Tower Suite

Tomorrow Tower Suite (Disney Cruise Line)

High in the ship’s forward funnel will be the Tomorrow Tower Suite. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, the Tomorrow Tower Suite will comfortably sleep eight guests and feature areas for eating, sleeping and playing, as well as other perks like a full kitchen and private elevator.

Disney Cruise Line said the suite will capture the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired the Walt Disney World Resort theme park, EPCOT, with an energetic design.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a cruise on the Disney Treasure, guests can visit www.disneycruise.com/treasure.

