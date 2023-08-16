Disney Cruise Line to celebrate honorary Castaway Club members with new display

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Guests visiting Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay, will soon see a new display that commemorates some of the company’s most prestigious passengers.

On Wednesday, the company said it will honor families who have sailed 50 or more times with Disney Cruise Line by placing their name on the new display. Disney Cruise Line said the new colorful display will be found near the island post office; an area prominently seen as guests exit the cruise ship.

Disney said Castaway Club families will also get the chance to select an icon to accompany their name on the all-new display.

Disney Cruise Line to Honor Families with Special Island Display (Disney Cruise Line)

The Castaway Club is Disney Cruise Line’s way of recognizing passengers who have sailed with them before. The club has four tiers which include Silver (1 sailing), Gold (5 sailings), Platinum (10 sailings) and the recently added Pearl (25 sailings). Each tier has special benefits for guests including advanced booking windows, photo packages and select port arrival times and check-in.

This year, Disney Cruise Line is celebrating 25 years of operation.

Passengers on select cruises through September are getting the chance to see special anniversary entertainment, purchase merchandise and culinary creations, and experience meet-and-greets with popular Disney characters in new shimmering outfits.

In honor of Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” this summer, Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse don dazzling new ensembles in the celebration’s signature color, Shimmering Seas. (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line plans to announce additional details about how families can be included in this new display on Castaway Cay at a future date.

