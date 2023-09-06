College Program allows you to live, work and learn at Disney World. Here are the details

If you have ever dreamed of living, working and learning at Walt Disney World – now is your chance. Applications for the Disney College Program have now officially opened for the spring 2024 semester. Since it started more than 40 years ago, the Disney College Program has given students from across the nation the opportunity to kickstart their future careers at Walt Disney World. The internship program gives future graduates the chance to get their foot in the door of one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment companies.

Students get the chance to work at one of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, gain hands-on skills, create friendships, take classes to learn and advance their career – and even earn college credit in the process.

“Our participants network with professionals in their industry, develop their skillsets and meet friends from around the world, all while working at one of the world’s most respected and beloved tourism destinations,” said Betsy Boston, director of Disney Programs & Experiences.

Disney College Program, Flamingo Crossings Village (Disney)

In addition to the College Program, Disney also offers internship programs for international students and culinary students. For students who are still actively enrolled in school, the program is recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education.

During the program, students get to live at Flamingo Crossings Village, a newly developed and spacious housing community that is located just down the road from Walt Disney World.

Disney College Program, Flamingo Crossings Village (WKMG)

The complex, which first broke ground back in 2018, is located just off State Road 429 and Western Way in Winter Garden. The community offers resort-style amenities including two large swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, on-site bus transportation and entertainment areas. With it being Disney, the community has small unique details scattered throughout.

Unlike the former Legacy Program housing community located not far from Disney Springs, the new state-of-the-art development was built with convenience in mind for the students.

At Apprentice Hall, located on the property, students will find around-the-clock resources that can help them get around or help in their program – from work schedules to ID badges. Disney College Program participants will also begin their journey at this location by taking their introductory Disney training class, known as Traditions. In the past, students would have to travel to Disney University near Magic Kingdom.

Disney College Program, Flamingo Crossings Village (WKMG)

Apprentice Hall is also a place where students can take classes to advance their college careers. Each of the classrooms is complete with desks, chairs and beautiful Disney artwork.

“We have a lot of different classes. We have instructor-led sessions that we invite partners from across the property out to come and network with our participants that come in,” said Elyse Robbins, Disney Programs experience manager. “It could be someone from engineering, merchandise, costuming and operations – it helps those participants who are looking and wondering what’s next for them.”

Disney College Program, Flamingo Crossings Village (WKMG)

At the nearby community center, groups of students can reserve what Disney calls “innovation nooks,” which are designed with beautiful Disney animations on the walls, to study or work in.

In terms of living at Flamingo Crossings Village, students will live on the east or west campus. Each of the apartments is owned and operated by American Campus Communities. All of the apartment buildings are named after a unique Disney character, making it easy for an arriving college program student to find their new home.

Disney College Program, Flamingo Crossings Village (WKMG)

The apartments house up to four college program participants and are fully furnished. Every month, Disney provides participants with several extracurricular and social events on and off property.

In addition to the resort style amenities at the community, participants will also get cast member perks including discounts on food and drinks and access to each of Walt Disney World’s theme parks. Disney said the internship program’s starting rate begins at $16 per hour and spans four to seven months (with opportunities to extend up to a year).

Click here to learn more or to apply for the Disney College Program.

