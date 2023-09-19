Walt Disney World rolling out new specialty license plate. Here is how you can get one

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is rolling out a brand-new specialty license plate that Florida drivers can purchase beginning this week.

The plate not only adds a touch of Disney magic to your vehicle – but also benefits Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

The license plate features a royal dark and light blue colors with Cinderella Castle and the Walt Disney World logo. Disney said the new license plate follows the success of the 50th-anniversary license plate – which helped raise more than $2 million for the Make-A-Wish.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most. This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida, and I can’t wait to see it hit the roads soon as even more Florida drivers join us in making wishes come true,” said Anne Cuba, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been operating for more than 40 years and has been granting wishes to children and their families in nearly 50 countries. Disney has been in partnership with the local nonprofit since 1980 and has granted more than 150,000 wishes, with many of those wishes happening at Walt Disney World.

“Wish granting is a huge part of what we do here at Disney, and we love that Florida drivers choosing the new Disney World license plate will help make even more wishes come true while creating joy for children and families who need it most,” said Stefanie Steele, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at Walt Disney World Resort.

Here is how to purchase

Registered car owners in the state of Florida:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov to find the location of your nearest County Tax Collector’s Office in-person office or Florida license plate agency (DMV)

Make an appointment for tag renewal or registration

During your scheduled appointment, purchase an available Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate

New Florida residents registering a car for the first time:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov

Click the “Motor Vehicles, Tags & Titles” drop-down menu and select “License Plates & Registration”

From the License Plates & Registration page, navigate to the Motor Vehicle Registrations page for detailed information about how to apply for a license plate and registration

To personalize your Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate:

Gift certificates for specialty license plates are also available through local State of Florida DMVs or County Tax Collector’s Offices.

