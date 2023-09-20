4 new EPCOT Festival Marketplaces to open with Disney100 celebration

BAY LAKE, Fla. – This weekend, Walt Disney World will officially kick off the Disney100 celebration at EPCOT.

The limited-time celebration, which honors the centennial of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, is set to begin on Sept. 22. Festivities that guests can expect to see include new photo opportunities, murals, décor and Disney100 character meet-and-greets.

As the celebration ushers in some new surprises for guests at the theme park, Disney is rolling out some new food and drink offerings at some of its Global Marketplaces. The food booths are scattered around the park as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Check out some of the new food and drinks that will be available starting Sept. 22.

Wine & Wedge

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Disney)

Food Items

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Drink options:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese

Hartley Apple Brandy

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Flight also available

Char & Chop

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Disney)

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Drink options:

Krombacher Pilsner

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

Bubbles & Brine

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Disney)

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Drink options:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

Swirled Showcase

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake (Disney)

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone

Vanilla

Apple-Cinnamon

Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted-caramel soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

Popcorn Carts Throughout EPCOT

Disney 100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket (Disney)

Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket

