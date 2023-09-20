4 new EPCOT Festival Marketplaces to open with Disney100 celebration

BAY LAKE, Fla. – This weekend, Walt Disney World will officially kick off the Disney100 celebration at EPCOT.
The limited-time celebration, which honors the centennial of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, is set to begin on Sept. 22. Festivities that guests can expect to see include new photo opportunities, murals, décor and Disney100 character meet-and-greets.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
As the celebration ushers in some new surprises for guests at the theme park, Disney is rolling out some new food and drink offerings at some of its Global Marketplaces. The food booths are scattered around the park as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:
Check out some of the new food and drinks that will be available starting Sept. 22.
Wine & Wedge
Food Items
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade
- Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
Drink options:
- Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese
- Hartley Apple Brandy
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
- Flight also available
Char & Chop
Food Items:
- Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad
- Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta
Drink options:
- Krombacher Pilsner
- North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager
- Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter
- GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir
- Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey
- Beer Flight
Bubbles & Brine
Food Items:
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce
Drink options:
- Moët & Chandon Impérial
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé
- Dom Pérignon
Swirled Showcase
Food Items:
- Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Vanilla
- Apple-Cinnamon
- Salted Caramel
- Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve
- Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve
Beverages:
- Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted-caramel soft-serve
- Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve
Popcorn Carts Throughout EPCOT
- Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket
Click here to learn more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.