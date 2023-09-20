Cosmic cheers: Space 220′s 2nd anniversary brings stellar new cocktails and mocktails to EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s been two stellar years since Space 220 Restaurant first welcomed Earthlings to embark on an intergalactic culinary adventure like no other.

The EPCOT restaurant, near Mission Space, allows guests to feel as though they’re dining among the stars and 220 miles above Earth on the Centauri Space Station. The dining area offers panoramic views of Earth, and a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station.

To commemorate the celestial milestone, the space-themed eatery has launched an exciting new menu of signature cocktails and zero-proof mocktails that promise to transport diners to the far reaches of the cosmos.

New Cocktails

Galaxy Spritz - A refreshing Lagoon Bay aperitif, lychee liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and prosecco combine to create a sparkling, celestial delight that’s both sweet and tangy

M4RG4R1TA - This extraterrestrial twist on a classic margarita features Espolon Blanco tequila, watermelon lime sour, and a salted lime foam

Illumination - Bacardi and Malibu blend seamlessly with passion fruit, blood orange, pineapple, and lime sour, all crowned with passion fruit boba

Saturn 2.0 - Bacardi 8 takes center stage in this cocktail, complemented by velvet falernum, orgeat, passion fruit, and lemon juice

Black Hole Fashioned - Knob Creek bourbon meets demerara syrup and whiskey barrel-aged bitters

Space Age Mule - Tito’s vodka mingles with fresh carrot juice, mango, lime juice, and ginger beer, all adorned with a tajin rim

Command Center - Hendricks gin, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and citrus elderflower foam

Shuttle Crew - Ketel One peach and orange blossom vodka, vanilla, tangerine, Red Bull, and tang foam

Gamma Burst - Grey Goose strawberry lemongrass vodka combines with Midori melon liqueur and strawberry popping pearls

New Zero-Proof Mocktails:

Starship Lemonade - A mesmerizing blend of butterfly pea flower, lemonade, sprite, and a glowing cube that lights up your journey through the stars

Moon Rocks - This delightful concoction fizzes with lemon juice, blue cotton candy syrup, sprite, pineapple juice, and the surprise of pop rocks

Solar Flare Sour - Lyre’s Agave Blanco non-alcoholic tequila, mango, lime juice, grapefruit bitters, and Fever-Tree tonic water make for a mocktail that’s out of this world.

New Eats

New foods at Space220 (Disney)

The restaurant is also rolling out some new foods for guests to experience including the Neptuna Tartare, a Roasted Asparagus Soup and a Cosmic Cupcake.

The new libations and eats are set to elevate the Space 220 dining experience to new heights.

Whether you’re sipping on a Galaxy Spritz while gazing out at the Earth below or enjoying a Moon Rocks mocktail with friends and family, Space 220′s 2nd anniversary menu promises to be a cosmic journey of flavor.

Reservations for the dining experience can be made online or through the My Disney Experience app.

