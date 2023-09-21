⛳ Fun ‘fore’ all: Celebrating National Mini Golf Day at Walt Disney World

At Walt Disney World, every day is a day to create enchanting memories with family and friends, and “World Miniature Golf Day” is no exception. On Thursday, Disney cast members and fans of mini-golf celebrated the popular put-put game on the greens.

While Disney vacations are known for delivering unforgettable experiences, there’s a hidden gem that many might overlook – the miniature golf courses at the resort. To make the experience even better, there’s no need for theme park admission, making these courses a delightful treat for any visitor or Disney fan.

“We get about 450,000 rounds every year here at the mini golf,” said Grisell Carballido, general manager for Disney water parks, mini golf and Mickey’s retreat. “This is the place where people can come and relax and having four days at the theme parks, but also their arrival day, departure day or if they have only a couple of hours - its the right place to come.”

Whether you find yourself at Fantasia Gardens and Fairways, nestled near the center of Walt Disney World, or Winter Summerland after a day of aquatic adventures at nearby water parks, Disney has mini-golf options that some say are “tee-rific.”

See some of the hole-in-one courses below.

Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf - Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Located in the heart of Walt Disney World, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways is a miniature golf masterpiece. Perfect for families and beginner golfers, the course is inspired by Disney’s timeless classic, “Fantasia.” The 18-hole course offers a whimsical journey through five beloved scenes. From dancing broomsticks to playful hippos and ostriches, each hole presents a captivating challenge that will leave guests of all ages with smiles on their faces.

Do you have what it takes to make that hole in one and help Sorcerer Mickey? Beware - some courses feature playful surprises that may leave you and your family a little wet.

Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf (WKMG)

“We also have hidden Mickeys, so that’s something that can look at and try and find them as a challenge. There is not only the challenge of the golf - but there is also the challenge of finding of finding those hidden Mickeys,” Carballido explained.

For those looking for something a little more challenging, be sure and check out the golf courses fairway which is complete with sand traps, bunkers, water hazards and sloping greens.

Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf - Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf (WKMG)

For a different twist on mini-golf, head to Disney’s Winter Summerland course, where holiday festivities mingle with summertime fun.

This cheerful course, complete with snow, boasts two distinctive 18-hole layouts – one celebrating winter, the other embracing summer. It might sound like something dreamed up by Olaf from the hit Disney-film “Frozen,” but Disney said Santa checked the course twice - after designing it himself. Whether you’re navigating Santa’s workshop or a sandy beach, you’re almost guaranteed to be immersed in a uniquely Disney experience.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf (WKMG)

Designed to cater to guests of all ages and skill levels, these Disney mini-golf courses ensure that everyone can relish the enchantment of mini-golf.

Of course, some of the magic that these courses bring is all thanks to some of the Disney cast members who work on the greens.

“These cast members have experience in golf. They come and bring this passion here and they talk to our guests. They also can tell you some of the tips and tricks while you’re playing - they just make your day magical and they’re great at it,” Carballido concluded.

Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf - Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Next time you’re at Walt Disney World, don’t forget to include a round of miniature golf in your plans.

Walt Disney World leaders said walk-ups are welcome and advance reservations can be made online. Prices start at $14 per adult and $12 per child (ages 3-9). Anyone who decides to do a second round of mini-golf can receive a 25% discount. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders receive a 15% discount on admission.

Click here for more information about sports and recreation options at Walt Disney World.

