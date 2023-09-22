Disney’s magical centennial celebration kicks off at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has officially kicked off its Disney 100th celebration at EPCOT.

The limited-time event honors the centennial of the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Guests will find a number of special offerings including all-new Disney100 backdrops, murals, décor and exclusive food and beverage options, including a purple metallic Mickey balloon premium popcorn bucket. Over at the the Imagination! pavilion, guests are now getting the chance to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse sporting their new platinum outfits.

Mickey and Minnie in Their Platinum Best (Disney Parks Blog)

In terms of attractions, over in the Land Pavilion, guests can experience “Soarin’ Over California” for a limited time. In World Nature, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will officially open to the public on Oct. 16.

When night falls over the theme park, Spaceship Earth will light up with special colors and lights accompanied by the Disney100 anthem, a unique rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Spaceship Earth honors Disney100 with a special display later in 2023 (Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney100 celebration is happening during the same time as the 2023 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. On Friday, as part of the celebration, Disney rolled out some new food and drink offerings at new Global Marketplaces. The new food booths were inspired by the 100th celebration and include Wine & Wedge, Char & Chop and Bubbles & Brine. Another Global Marketplace, Swirled Showcase, will be available soon.

Disney said on its blog that special Disney100 food and drinks will be available through the holiday season.

Disney 100 Celebration at EPCOT, purple Mickey popcorn bucket (WKMG)

This December, Disney is excepted to debut the brand-new nighttime spectacular “Luminous The Symphony of Us” at World Showcase Lagoon.

The Disney100 festivities at EPCOT will run through Dec. 31.

Click here to learn more about Disney100 celebrations coming to Walt Disney World.

