‘Soarin’ Over California’ returns to EPCOT for limited time

Film last played at Walt Disney World in 2016

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Soarin' over California (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar sights, sounds and smells of California have returned to EPCOT for a limited time.

First announced at Destination D23, leaders said they would bring the film “Soarin’ over California” back to Walt Disney World as part of the Disney 100 Celebration.

The film, which first debuted at the EPCOT back in 2005, was retired in 2016 for audiences to experience “Soarin’ Around the World.” During “Soarin’ Over California” guests strap and glide over places like Yosemite National Park, Lake Tahoe, the San Diego Harbor, Downtown Los Angeles and Disneyland.

'Soarin over California' returns to EPCOT for limited time (WKMG)

In addition to the amazing views on the giant projection domes, guests also smell things like the pine forests and blossoming orange groves.

Walt Disney World did not give an end date for the film’s run.

