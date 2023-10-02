Disney amazes with $1.5M donation to Florida nonprofits

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In a move aimed at boosting its long-standing commitment to the community, Walt Disney World on Monday pledged $1.5 million in new donations to 19 nonprofit organizations in Central Florida and beyond.

The chosen nonprofits represent a diverse range of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Floridians and their families.

“Florida has been our home for more than half a century, and each organization receiving a grant is doing amazing work for our community,” said Rena Langley, senior vice president of Communications & Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. “This will help them continue making big differences and is another step forward in our long history of giving back to those around us.”

Disney Announces New $1.5M Donation to 15+ Florida Nonprofits (Disney)

Disney said each organization‘s mission encompass a wide spectrum, including bolstering education and workforce development programs, supporting the arts, combating homelessness and hunger and more.

Some of the Disney Grants recipients include the Central Florida Community Arts, Conductive Education Center of Orlando, Habitat for Humanity, IDignity, Orlando Science Center, Osceola Arts and Zebra Coalition.

“You are judged by the company that you keep, and I can’t imagine a better company than Disney,” said Michael Dippy, executive director at IDignity. “They are stepping up in a big way during a time of growth for our organization. To have this reinforcement is a huge honor and weight off our shoulders.”

“It is an incredible privilege to be a Disney Grant recipient. It’s one of the biggest votes of confidence I think that we could receive!“ explained Terrance Hunter, CEO at Central Florida Community Arts.

“This Disney Grant means so much to us. We at Hope Partnership are all always humbled by Disney’s support and the way that they take care of the families in our community,” said Rev. Mary Downey, CEO at Hope Partnership.

Walt Disney World’s commitment to its local community extends beyond these contributions. The company said its cast members actively volunteer with many of the nonprofit organizations through the Disney VoluntEARS program. This year alone, Disney cast members have dedicated more than 115,000 hours to giving back to the community through this popular program.

This newest milestone donation aligns with Disney’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the community, including hosting Walt Disney World’s largest wish-granting event, donating $125,000 to support local school districts, creating a new affordable housing development, and expanding its commitment to conservation with $500,000 in environmental grants.

To learn more about the resort’s latest endeavors in the Sunshine State, visit DisneyFlorida.com.

