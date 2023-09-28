Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser begins final voyage before closure

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is beginning its final voyage Thursday before closing permanently.

Walt Disney World announced back in May that the immersive Star Wars hotel experience would be closing after nearly two years in operation.

The resort hotel allows guests to enjoy a two-night experience where they can journey through many of the features of the Star Wars movie series, including meeting characters from the series, exploring a starcruiser or taking in an “exquisite view of space” from their own suite.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a statement from Disney reads.

In a release, Disney said that it will be using the experience gained from the hotel to focus on “future initiatives” to reach more guests and fans.

During an interview with The Points Guy back in June, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro was questioned as to what might be done with the hotel in the future, saying in part “No hints yet, but something will happen with it.”

News 6 has covered the hotel extensively since its initial opening in 2022, including specialty foods and the characters whom guests can expect to meet inside.

