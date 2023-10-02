Busch Gardens ‘Phoenix Rising’ roller coaster set to ignite spring excitement

Get Ready for a Fiery, Family-Friendly New Adventure: “Phoenix Rising” Set to Soar Above the Serengeti Plain at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2024

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Get ready for a new thrill in Tampa Bay next spring, as Busch Gardens Monday unveiled its latest roller coaster masterpiece, “Phoenix Rising.”

The theme park said this thrilling addition marks its 10th coaster that promises an exhilarating adventure suitable for the whole family within the colorful Pantopia area.

“Phoenix Rising” will take riders on a soaring journey above the Serengeti Plain before embarking on a captivating exploration of the Pantopia region, complete with its dazzling colors and heart-pounding attractions. As riders race along the track high above the plains, they’ll experience the sensation of wind in their hair and the rush of flight, thanks to this suspended roller coaster’s unique design that allows ride cars to swing side to side.

Adding to the excitement, “Phoenix Rising” will be the first coaster to offer an on-board audio experience, featuring a custom soundtrack designed to intensify the twists, turns, and surprises that await families riding together.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, B&M, “Phoenix Rising” is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster boasting speeds of up to 44 mph across its 1,831-foot journey. Busch Gardens said with a minimum height requirement of just 42 inches, the attraction promises thrilling adventures for families seeking unforgettable moments together.

“Phoenix Rising will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Joining our comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive, and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass members can look forward to early access to “Phoenix Rising” ahead of its public debut in spring 2024. In addition to this exclusive perk, Pass Members can enjoy a wide array of seasonal events throughout the year, all for as low as $14 per month.

For more information about upcoming events, future announcements, and the unbeatable benefits of becoming an Annual Pass member, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

