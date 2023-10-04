Spooky spectacles and ‘Puppy Pawty’ arriving at Museum of Illusions

Spooky Puppy Pawty and more Halloween fun at Museum of Illusions Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Museum of Illusions at ICON Park invites guests to trick their senses and treat themselves to a day of fun during the attraction’s “Spooky Spectacle” festivities.

All month long, the museum is transforming its most popular exhibits to truly immerse guests in the Halloween season.

Leaders said there will be special curated illusion rooms inspired by classic horror stories and Halloween motifs. Guests can also get lost in a haunted mansion, encounter supernatural creatures and experience optical trickery that defies the laws of physics. On the weekends during the month of October, guests can solve riddles, decode illusions and unlock hidden doors to discover hidden candy treasures.

On Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., the museum will once again host its “Bark-O-Ween Bash: Spooktacular Puppy Pawty.”

Spooky Puppy Pawty and more Halloween fun at Museum of Illusions Orlando (Museum of Illusions)

The dog friendly event will include dog-friendly treats, photo ops and a costume contest with a prize of $150 for the winning pup and their owner. Tickets will be $29.99 and include admission for the owner and their pet.

On Oct. 28, the museum will play host to the “Eerie Enchantments: A Haunting Halloween Soiree.” The exclusive event will feature a cash bar, photo ops and Halloween costume contest. Leaders are encouraging guests to dress up in your spookiest, most mind-bending costume and compete in the illusion-themed costume contest. Prizes will be given out to the most creative and mesmerizing costumes.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com/.

