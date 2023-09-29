Get into the Halloween spirit: Orlando event brings 12 immersive worlds, thrills

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twelve different worlds are taking over Orlando’s Leu Gardens with an immersive Halloween event this season.

Happy Frights and Haunting Nights kicks off Friday, giving unique experiences for the young ones and those looking for a little more fright.

Families can go trick-or-treating with Happy Frights throughout the gardens, see live magic shows, go through a neon-light maze and more in the early evening. There will be eight trick-or-treating stations along the way.

Troll on bridge (Quay Hu)

Once night falls, those brave enough for Haunting Nights can experience the more spooky with jump scares and thrills.

Here are the 12 worlds you can experience:

Fall Festival

Jeepers Peepers

Jack-o-Lantern Jaunt

Ned’s Neon Labyrinth

Sunflower Fields

Apparition Alley

Magic and Mayhem

Dragons’ Nest

The Barracks

Bubbly Block Party

Scarecrow Summit

El Día de Muertos

Behind the scenes with Creative City Project as they work on elements from “El Dia de Muertos,” part of the "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" events (Creative City Project)

In El Día de Muertos, there will be large Calaveras, or skulls, that are colorfully decorated, as well as La Catrina. Learn more about the reasoning behind bringing this Mexican tradition by clicking here.

There will also be fall-themed food and drinks available at the event and even merchandise you can buy to commemorate the visit.

