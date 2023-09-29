Get into the Halloween spirit: Orlando event brings 12 immersive worlds, thrills

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twelve different worlds are taking over Orlando’s Leu Gardens with an immersive Halloween event this season.
Happy Frights and Haunting Nights kicks off Friday, giving unique experiences for the young ones and those looking for a little more fright.
Families can go trick-or-treating with Happy Frights throughout the gardens, see live magic shows, go through a neon-light maze and more in the early evening. There will be eight trick-or-treating stations along the way.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
Once night falls, those brave enough for Haunting Nights can experience the more spooky with jump scares and thrills.
Here are the 12 worlds you can experience:
- Fall Festival
- Jeepers Peepers
- Jack-o-Lantern Jaunt
- Ned’s Neon Labyrinth
- Sunflower Fields
- Apparition Alley
- Magic and Mayhem
- Dragons’ Nest
- The Barracks
- Bubbly Block Party
- Scarecrow Summit
- El Día de Muertos
In El Día de Muertos, there will be large Calaveras, or skulls, that are colorfully decorated, as well as La Catrina. Learn more about the reasoning behind bringing this Mexican tradition by clicking here.
There will also be fall-themed food and drinks available at the event and even merchandise you can buy to commemorate the visit.
Be sure to get your tickets before it’s too late! Click here to purchase.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: