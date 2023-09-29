Spooky season: Check out these Central Florida haunted houses, trails, Halloween events

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who doesn’t love a good scare?

Spooky season is upon us once again, which means it’s time for haunted houses, thrilling trails and other Halloween events. We all know about the major Halloween events at the theme parks, but the real fun is at the local attractions.

Some popular attractions, like The Haunted Road in Orlando, will not return this year.

Brevard County

Foggy Bluff Haunt in Melbourne

When: Oct. 19-29

Visitors will have an unforgettable and eerie experience and may unleash their inner ghoul, all along the picturesque Indian River Lagoon. Get ready to embrace the shadows and become a part of the haunting history at Foggy Bluff's "Dead & Breakfast" Halloween Haunt. Click here for tickets.

2nd Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Cocoa Beach

When: Oct. 14

Kicking off spooky season with a pub crawl in downtown Cocoa Beach. This event benefits homeless veterans in the area. Click here for more information.

2023 Boo at the Zoo at Brevard Zoo

When: Oct. 7-29

Trick or treat at treat stations, enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, take advantage of photo opportunities, listen to spooktacular music, watch special performances, participate in activities, visit your favorite zoo animals and more. Click here to learn more.

Camp Holly Airboat Rides in West Melbourne

When: Oct. 6-28

Prepare for a heart-pounding, bone-chilling adventure that will haunt your dreams. Click here for tickets.

Lake County

Dr. Grimley’s Haunted Trail in Umatilla

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 31

Double the trails: In Cody's Revenge, an envious Cody and Sarah's corrupted clowns will inflict night terrors to those who survive and Amanda's Army of Decay will prey upon your deepest phobias with horrific scares designed to unsettle and disorient. Click here for tickets.

Orange County

Tales of Terror Haunted Attraction in Orlando

When: Oct. 20-31

A unique seasonal haunted attraction that will be ever changing and evolving through various storylines that focus on your worst nightmares. Two haunted trails, live music, food trucks and more. Click here to buy tickets.

Happy Frights, Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31

Pick your adventure. Twelve different worlds are taking over Orlando's Leu Gardens with an immersive Halloween event this season. Happy Frights and Haunting Nights kicks off Friday, giving unique experiences for the young ones and those looking for a little more fright. Click here to learn more.

Halloween Experience 2023 in Winter Garden

When: Oct. 20-31

Family-friendly event takes over downtown Winter Garden with light displays, a hay maze, photo ops and a fall-themed farmers market. Click here to learn more.

Avalon Park Spooktacular

When: Oct. 28

Trick-or-treating, food trucks, costume contests and bounce houses. Click here for more details.

Osceola County

Mortem Manor in Kissimmee

When: All year long

What: While this haunted house is open year-round, spooky season is the perfect time to experience Mortem Manor. The haunted house features “of an old Victorian-themed haunted attraction filled with scares, thrills and fun. Featuring live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects,” according to its While this haunted house is open year-round, spooky season is the perfect time to experience Mortem Manor. The haunted house features “of an old Victorian-themed haunted attraction filled with scares, thrills and fun. Featuring live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects,” according to its website. Tickets are only sold at the gate, but you can still check out prices online.

Polk County

Lairs of Fear in Davenport

When: Oct. 20-31

Prepare to face your deepest fears as you make your way through dark corridors, encounter horrifying creatures and experience heart-pounding scares at every turn. Our Haunt will transport you to a world of nightmares, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience. Click here for tickets.

Seminole County

A Petrified Forest in Altamonte Springs

When: Sept. 29 through the end of October.

Three new trails will send guests on a journey through "Storytime Slayhouse." This year, there are two "Total Eclipse" nights that sends you on the trail with only a glow stick to light the way. Click here for tickets.

Face the Fear in Winter Springs

When: Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28

You get to choose your scare experience with two options: The Mummer Memorial Manor or Sasquatch Park. The attraction is at the campus of The Church at 434 for two weekends only, so be sure to check it out while you can. Click here to learn more.

Sumter County

Hometown Halloween in The Villages

When: Oct. 27-28

Live music, performances, kid zone, food, market vendors and more. Click here to learn more.

Volusia County

Cassadega Haunted Attraction in Lake Helen

When : Oct. 20-31

For two weekends this season, you can experience the "Brothers Grimm haunt" in Lake Helen. There will also be some nights where it's just you, the dark and what awaits you in it. Click here for tickets.

Sorosis Club of Orange City’s Annual Haunted House

When: Oct. 19-28

Catch-ems Mad Manor is scaring up terror in Orange City. With multiple rooms and a dark, twisted maze, you'll be plunged into a world of horror that will leave you breathless. Click here for tickets.

