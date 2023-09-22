Orlando convention Spooky Empire brings Keifer Sutherland, Jason Patric for ‘Lost Boys’ reunion

ORLANDO, Fla. – The bloodsuckers are coming to Orlando.

Annual horror convention Spooky Empire is happening in Orlando Oct. 27-29. On Friday, the convention announced three of their biggest celebrity guests yet — Keifer Sutherland, Jason Patric and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The three actors have long lists of big roles spanning the last few decades, but they’ve also worked together. Sutherland and Patric starred together in the 80s vampire film “The Lost Boys,” while Sutherland and Phillips were in “Young Guns” together.

In addition to Sutherland, Patric and Phillips, other horror icons are on tap for the weekend, including Robert Englund, who played Freddy Kreuger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees in several “Friday The 13th” movies, Doug Bradley from “Hellraiser,” and Tony Todd from the “Candyman” movies.

Nearly 50 guests from horror franchises are expected at Spooky Empire. In addition to meet-and-greet with the celebrities, convention goers can take part in lessons on makeup and costuming, panel discussions, live performances, a film festival, a zombie walk and more.

The convention will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on International Drive. Advance tickets cost $40 for Friday and Sunday and $50 for Saturday. They can be purchased on the Spooky Empire website.

