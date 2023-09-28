Orlando pop-up market kicks off fall season with ‘Spooky Soirée’

ORLANDO, Fla. – You can never do too much to celebrate the spooky season.

The Milk Mart is back this Sunday with its Spooky Soirée, celebrating all things Halloween.

The pop-up market features over 200 vendors on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Milkhouse, Sideward, Whiskey Lou’s and Otto’s High Dive.

“Don your costume from last year and come get inspired for this year, snag some new home decor to set the mood, and enjoy your local art and food scene at it’s spookiest!” event organizers said on their website.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

You can expect to find cute Halloween-themed items, including clothing, pins and even foods.

Don't miss out! Keep up with Central Florida events, festivals and more by signing up for our Central Florida Happenings newsletter. Email Address Sign Up

Organizers held the first market in August 2016, which was rebranded in 2018 with new organizers. Ashley Hallenbeck, who runs the event, told News 6 earlier this year it has grown “steadily to what you see today.”

Click here to view all the vendors heading out to the Milk District this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

And if you can’t make it this weekend, the next event will be Dec. 7 to celebrate the holiday season!

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: