Fall bucket list: Here are the Central Florida mazes, festivals, events to check out

ORLANDO, Fla. – While we Floridians can’t really enjoy the fall because, well, it’s always hot here, we can make the most of the season by doing all the typical fall things.

Just imagine heading out to a corn maze, enjoying some apple cider and maybe even bobbing for apples.

Even better? You better believe we’re talking about fall festivals.

Here’s what we have going on this fall:

Brevard County

Harris Establishment Farms 2nd Annual Fall Festival in Palm Bay - Sept. 9 through Oct. 29

Harris Establishment Farms is hosting its second annual Fall Festival through the end of October.

There will be U-pick sunflowers, a crop maze, a wagon ride, farm animals and more.

The festival will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Click here to learn more.

Harvest Festival and Craft Fair in Melbourne - on Sept. 23

The sixth annual Harvest Festival at Green Gables is back for free fun.

There will be handmade crafts, vendors, children’s activities and food trucks.

Click here for parking info.

North Brevard Fall Festival in Titusville - on Oct. 21

An immersive trunk-or-treat experience is coming to Fox Lake Park.

On top of the trunk-or-treat experience, there will be face painting, hay rides, a costume contest and more.

Don’t miss out on the carnival-style food either.

Click here for more info.

Cocoa Village Fall Festival in Cocoa - on Oct. 28

Enjoy trick-or-treating from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park!

There will be a children’s costume contest and a family costume contest.

Plus, there will be balloon art, pumpkin decorating and face painting.

Click here for more.

Flagler County

Fall into the Holidays in Bunnell - on Sept. 23

The Flagler Fairgrounds will soon be celebrating the official start of the fall season.

There will be live music, food trucks, face painting and more, all for free!

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall for Flagler in Flagler Beach - on Sept. 23

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum is hosting its festival at Veterans Park on the first day of fall.

Enjoy food, live music and drinks at the event.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to learn more or buy yours.

Lake County

Southern Hill Farms in Clermont - opens Sept. 23

Southern Hill Farms is opening again for the season with its popular Fall Festival.

Every Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 12, the festivities are ON at Southern Hill Farms. You can enjoy the farm’s 5-acre corn maze, wagon rides, live music, pumpkin patch barn, fire pits and much more.

Don’t forget to try the apple cider donuts or blueberry cobbler before you go. Plus, there’s lots of fun for the kids! A giant fun slide, train, carousel, pirate ship swing and bounce houses await the children.

Click here to learn more or reserve tickets.

Great Scott Farms in Mount Dora - opens Sept. 30

Great Scott Farms in Mount Dora is opening up for the season on Sept. 30 with its fall festival every Saturday and Sunday through the end of November.

There will be different themes throughout the season and nights where you can roam the mazes until 10 p.m.

Here are some of the fun activities being offered:

Pumpkin patch

Hay rides

Corn maze

Labyrinth and more mazes

Tickets are available online and a flash sale begins Sept. 14. Click here to learn more and get your tickets today.

Lake Catherine Blueberries in Groveland - opens Sept. 29

The fall festivities will kick off at the end of the month and run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 28.

The fall scavenger maze will be open during the season and you’re asked to bring a flashlight if you plan on entering after dark. There’s also a haunted maze option that will allow guests to experience “Catherine Returns,” sharing “100 years of ghost stories about our farm and a little girl who disappeared a century ago.”

There are also fire pits and s’mores to enjoy!

Click here to learn more.

Amber Brooke Farm Fall Festival in Eustis - opens Sept. 23

The Eustis farm will be hosting its festival through the end of October, featuring a new U-pick vegetable garden and fan-favorite petting zoo.

To add to the fun, there will be pumpkin painting, a corn maze, cow train, hay ride, yard games and so much more.

Enjoy the cozy atmosphere and fall vibes!

Click here to learn more.

Orange County

Club Lake Fall Festival in Apopka - opens Sept. 30

Club Lake’s annual fall festival is back starting Sept. 30 and running through the end of October.

Ever wanted to launch a pumpkin? Well, you definitely can here. There will also be hayrides, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch and more.

This year, the festival will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Click here to learn more.

Happy Frights, Haunting Nights at Orlando’s Leu Gardens - opens Sept. 29

Get ready for trick-or-treat adventures, thrilling surprises and neon-light mazes this fall at Harry P. Leu Gardens.

Artful and exciting Halloween experiences will be held in Leu Gardens featuring “immersive worlds, fun fall-inspired encounters, and a few jump scares, plus fantastical seasonal food and drinks.”

This event runs through the end of October.

Click here to learn more.

Halloween fun at Waterford Lakes Town Center - Oct. 28, Oct. 31

Two fall/Halloween-themed events are happening at Waterford Lakes Town Center at the end of October.

Boo & Brew will take over the parking lot of Marlow’s Tavern on Oct. 28 to offer families free fun with a bounce house, live music, face painting and a craft station. There will also be some food trucks and a mini farmer’s market.

Next, there will be a Candy Crawl on Oct. 31 where families can trick-or-treat at different stores. Stores with purple candy corn signs will have candy available for the event.

Osceola County

Partin Ranch Corn Maze in Kenansville - opens Oct. 7

The Partin Ranch Corn Maze is reopening on Oct. 7 and running through the end of October.

The last weekend of October is the trick-or-treat weekend and kids ages 3-12 who are dressed in costumes can get in for free!

There will be hay rides, a children’s zip-line, a barrel train and pumpkin patch.

Click here to buy your tickets.

Promenade “Trunk or Treat” Trick or Treating & Car Show in Kissimmee - on Oct. 28

More than 100 cars will be at the Promenade at Sunset Walk for a children’s “trunk or treat” event.

With over two dozen candy locations, this is sure to be a fun family night!

Click here for more.

Polk County

Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City - opens Sept. 15

The family farm promises a taste of the “slow-paced farm life” where you can enjoy “true southern sweet tea or lemonade and relish the time with your family.”

“Maw-Maw’s Country store has some of the most amazing cobblers you have ever tasted and Paw-Paw’s Vittles features true country eats that will remind you of time at the County Fair,” the farm’s website reads.

Hungry? There will be hotdogs, fries, cheeseburgers and, of course, boiled peanuts, among other items.

Plus, don’t miss out on their “See the Animals” Adventure Hayride, Cow Barrel train or tire swings for some fun.

Click here to learn more and get tickets.

Sumter County

38th Annual Fall Festival in Bushnell - on Oct. 21

Spend a fall day at the festival with the city’s 38th annual event.

There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks and more.

Click here for info.

Volusia County

Harvest Fields Corn Maze in DeLand - opens Oct. 7

The corn maze on the 100-acre farm at 3000 N Spring Garden Ave. will reopen the first weekend of October.

You can visit the corn maze on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month.

And if you’re ready for a little thrill, you can visit for the third annual Fields of Fright for haunted hayrides every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 13-28.

The haunted hayride will start in a cornfield and bring guests to the bottom of a giant sinkhole surrounded under “a web of twisted gnarly oak trees.”

“Cattle and other farm animals, including a few ranch hands, have gone in but never came out. Hear the sounds of the hayride trailer twist and buckle, and feel the chills of the night air, as the old farm tractors groan to pull you through the carnage,” the website reads. “When the hayride is over, if you make it, you will walk through our haunted house and descend into the haunted cornfield with a twist and meet your favorite Horror Scare Crew lurking in the dark shadows.”

Click here to learn more and get your tickets.

Festival of Fall in Port Orange - on Oct. 7

The fourth annual Festival of Fall Street Fair will take over Port Orange City Center.

There will be a bounce house, food trucks and face painting.

Plus, there will be pony rides!

All of it is free to enjoy.

Click here for more.

Fall Music Festival in New Smyrna Beach - Oct. 19-22

Come down for great music along Flagler Avenue for the Fall Music Festival!

Restaurants and bars around Flagler Avenue will be hosting various traditional and non-traditional music.

Click here for info.

NSB Fall Festival in New Smyrna Beach - on Oct. 28

A night of fun awaits you at the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

The free festival will have a corn maze, inflatables and more fun.

There are tickets available to purchase for carnival games, a pumpkin ride, a train and more.

Click here to learn more.

