Orlando’s Leu Gardens to host Dazzling Nights, Halloween events

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida has already got its mind set on end-of-the-year events.

Creative City Project just announced a slew of interactive and immersive events centered on fall and winter holidays opening in the area.

From frightening Halloween-filled family fun to orchestral circuses to dazzling lights, the entertainment nonprofit has a lot to offer.

Find more information on all the seasonal projects coming up below.

“The Carnival” - Where Orchestra Meets Circus

The immersive and acrobatic orchestral performance will be performed from Aug. 25-27. (Creative City Project)

This collaboration between Creative City Project and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra follows the success of 2022′s performance of “The Seasons,” a concert based on Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” that engaged all the senses.

“The Carnival” will be a similar immersive experience, set to the soundtrack of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” and featuring acrobatic performances.

Location: To be announced

Dates: August 25-27

Happy Frights

Happy Frights will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens from late September to Oct. 31 on select dates. (Creative City Project)

This fun, family-friendly Halloween adventure through Orlando’s Leu Gardens features immersive worlds and characters, food and trick-or-treating. Guests can meet a dancing bridge troll, walk through a garden of sunflowers, explore a neon-light maze, climb up a giant hay pyramid, celebrate Dia de Muertos and so much more.

The event includes nine trick-or-treat stations you can stop at throughout the journey.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, FL

Dates: Select dates between late September and Oct. 31

Haunting Nights

Haunting Nights will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens select nights between late September and Oct. 31. (Creative City Project)

This artful, exciting Halloween experience through the forests of Leu Gardens is more geared toward older crowds ready for jump scares, fall-inspired encounters and food and drinks.

Guests will be welcomed by a 10-foot tall jack-o-lantern and can enjoy all the elements offered at Happy Frights, from a neon-light maze and giant hay pyramid to meetings with a bridge troll and La Catrina.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, FL

Dates: Select dates between late September and Oct. 31

Dazzling Nights Presented by AdventHealth

(Dazzling Nights)

Dazzling Nights is back for its fourth year at Orlando’s 50-acre Leu Gardens and bigger and brighter than ever before. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures.

A new large-scale light show will accompany the returning fan-favorite interactive elements, including hanging Moroccan lanterns, interactive pads that light up when guests jump on them, a forest with thousands of laser beams, light tubes synced to music and snow.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, FL

Dates: Select dates between Nov. 27, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024

