‘The Seasons’ orchestral event engages all the senses in unique Orlando performance

ORLANDO, Fla. – Audiences at the Plaza Live in Orlando will experience a unique orchestral performance engaging “all the senses” this weekend.

The Seasons, an immersive experience put on by the Creative City Project, will bring Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” to life with smells, tastes and large-scale projections on four massive screens in four shows Friday and Saturday.

“We’ll have members of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra sitting in the round with guests all around them, large scale projections of animated classic art pieces and some really cool experiential elements like falling leaves and snow as well as scent and food elements. So we’re really trying to engage all the senses for a totally unique orchestral experience. ,” said Cole NeSmith, artistic director for Creative City Project.

The screens will display animated versions of classic art that was created by projection artist Ricky Johnson, he said.

The Seasons orchestral events brings the senses to life. (Creative City Project)

NeSmith said Creative City Project has put together an event with the orchestra in an abandoned storefront years ago.

“It was a totally new way to experience an orchestra. And so we wanted to take that intimate orchestral experience that was really unique and one-of-a-kind and bring it to more people. And so this is an expression of that really unique way to experience orchestral music.

He said the shows each seat about 400 people, creating “an intimate experience that you get up close to all the musicians.”

A lot of planning and effort went into putting together this event, working with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Hungry Pants restaurant and La Jetée Perfumery and Apothecary in Ivanhoe Village, NeSmith said. He said the perfumery will be curating specific scents for each season as the performance goes on.

“We really want to incorporate the sense of taste into this event as well, so our friends at Hungry Pants have included a really cool pairing menu. So for spring, it’ll be some Mediterranean skewers, summer a light citrus salad, for fall it’s a roasted root vegetable salad and then we’ll top it off wintertime with a vegan red velvet cookie. And so it’s kind of taking us on that culinary adventure through the four seasons,” he said.

There will be two shows on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28. Tickets are available for 6-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. on each night.

