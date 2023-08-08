Spooky frights, fun delights coming to Orlando’s Harry P. Leu Gardens this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Creative City Project and Memoir Agency are bringing two new installations to the Harry P. Leu Gardens for this fall.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, artful and exciting Halloween experiences will be held in Leu Gardens featuring “immersive worlds, fun fall-inspired encounters, and a few jump scares, plus fantastical seasonal food and drinks.”

“Happy Frights” will be an all-age family-friendly trick-or-treat adventure through 12 immersive worlds. Guests will be able to meet a dancing bridge troll, walk through a sunflower garden, explore a light maze, climb up a pyramid and so much more.

“Haunting Nights,” on the other hand, will be an artful and elevated Halloween event with “thrilling surprises.” Guests will encounter several characters and be filled with heightened thrills. This event will have just the right amount of amusement for anyone 13 and up.

Tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased at the event’s website.

