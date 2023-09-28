Viva La Frida: Mount Dora festival celebrates art, diversity

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Live music, competitions and art will take over downtown Mount Dora this Saturday.

The Viva La Frida Festival is happening 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., celebrating Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who lived from 1907 to 1954.

According to Museum of Modern Art, Kahlo would portray herself in “meticulously executed paintings” that explored, questioned and staged her self and identity.

The festival will celebrate the “diversity and artistic creativity” she represents, according to organizers.

“Enjoy an inspiring day filled with rich experiences, food, music and art inspired by Latin and Hispanic culture. Community outreach groups will be on hand to offer a wide variety of services to our Latino families,” the event’s website said.

Here is what to expect:

Alberto Cebollero Jazz Ensemble – Latin Fusion Jazz

Los Van Guardias (The Guards Go) – comprised of current members of U.S. military branches playing Latin Rock

Caribe Groove – A four-man/woman band with members from Venezuela, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico playing hot dance music and rock

LPT – A 10-piece Latin Salsa Orchestra

Frida Khalo look-alike contest

Orlando Opera performing from their upcoming show “Frida”

No Borders Art Competition on stage

Live Mural Painting by PJ Svejda Studio Art Farm

Click here to get tickets and to check out the schedule.

