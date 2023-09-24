Deja brew, Oviedo Oktoberfest returns

OVIEDO, Fla. – If you’re hoppy and you know it clap your hands – the Oviedo Oktoberfest returns to Seminole County in late September.

This free three-day event at Center Lake Park features authentic live music, beer, wine, authentic German dancing and food, according to the event’s website.

Attendees can test their skills by entering the stein holding contest, hammerspiel, and lederhosen contest.

“Come and join us in your best German attire at the Center Lake Park Amphitheatre and Cultural Center for a FREE 3-day German themed celebration,” the city of Oviedo announced on their website.

The event’s schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 28: 5-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: 4-10 p.m.

Roads will be closed at City Walk Lane and Center Lake Lane as well as on Center Lake Lane at the entrance to the public parking lot near Oviedo Blvd starting Thursday afternoon between noon and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.

