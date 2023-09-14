Celebrate Oktoberfest at these Central Florida events

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall is officially here, and with the season comes Oktoberfest celebrations across Central Florida.
While the world’s largest beer fest takes place in Munich, Germany, for more than two weeks from mid-September to the first Sunday in October, many places around Central Florida will host their own events around that same time.
One of the most popular Oktoberfest celebrations in Central Florida is not returning this year. Hollerbach’s German Restaurant in Sanford said it won’t be hosting its own celebration, but it will still be celebrating the season.
Here are the Oktoberfest events happening in the area:
Sidetoberfest
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Where: Sideward Brewing in Orlando
- What: Celebrating Oktoberfest with special food menu full of German fare. They will also be releasing their festbier, Sausage Fingers.
7th annual TAPtoberfest
- When: Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23
- Where: The Brass Tap in Palm Coast
- What: Live music, giveaways and stein hoisting.
Oviedo Oktoberfest 2023
- When: Sept. 28-30
- What: This three day festival event features authentic German beer, food, music and entertainment, contests and more.
Oktoberfest featuring Hollerbach’s German Restaurant
- When: Sept. 30
- Where: Lake Nona Town Center
- What: Live music, traditional Oktoberfest food from Hollerbach’s German Restaurant, Oktoberfest pretzels from Park Pizza, German-themed entertainment, photo-ops, games, and our annual Stein Hoisting competition.
Oktoberfest at World Equestrian Center
- When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 7
- Where: World Equestrian Center in Ocala
- What: Traditional food, live music, German fare and more. And on Oct. 7 will be the Shcnitzel Shuffle 5K Fun Run. Click here to buy tickets.
Oktoberfest Mount Dora 2023
- When: Oct. 7
- Where: Downtown Mount Dora
- What: Come and enjoy German food, beer, music, and fun! Click here to get tickets.
German American Society of Central Florida’s Oktoberfest
- When: Oct. 7 and Oct. 28
- Where: The German American Society in Casselberry
- What: German food, beer, dancing, live music and entertainment. Tickets can be purchase here.
Avalon Park Okotoberfest
- When: Oct. 14
- Where: Downtown Avalon Park
- What: There will be a beer garden, live music, alpine dancing and food.
Celebration Oktoberfest
- When: Oct. 20-21
- Where: Celebration Town Center
- What: Details to come, but stay up to date here.
