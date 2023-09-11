Try Orlando’s most popular exotic cuisines at the International Food and Drink Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s favorite culinary festival is returning to Orlando next month.

The 8th annual International Food and Drink Festival is returning on Sunday, Sept. 17, to the Milk District for a day of exotic cuisine, live music and food-eating contests.

The event will be held at Festival Park, and run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to earn prizes through giveaways and food-eating contests, in addition to trying food and drinks from some of Orlando’s best restaurants and food trucks.

The festival is free to enter, and guests are encouraged to bring their kids and pets to join the fun, according to organizers.

More information about the International Food and Drink Festival can be found here.

