Sanford restaurant Hollerbach’s will not host its own Oktoberfest in 2023

SANFORD, Fla. – Hollerbach’s German Restaurant has announced it will not be hosting its own Oktoberfest celebration in 2023.

The landmark restaurant in downtown Sanford made the announcement in a press release posted to Facebook Thursday.

Despite not hosting its own event, the restaurant said it will still be celebrating the season.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“In lieu of hosting our own Oktoberfest this year, Hollerbach’s is set to bring its signature culinary delights to various festivities in the region,” the press release reads.

The release names at least six events the restaurant will be participating in, including Deviant Wolfe Oktoberfest, Lake Nona Oktoberfest, Mount Dora Oktoberfest, Citrus City Oktoberfest, Avalon Park Oktoberfest and Rollins College Oktoberfest.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

The business did not give a specific reason for not hosting the event this year; however, the business did respond to comments on its Facebook post about it.

One commenter asked whether the city of Sanford had told Hollerbach’s not to host the event.

“(It) did not say we couldn’t have the event... but it would not have been the same standard,” the business replied.

The business also said it hoped the event could return in 2024.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“We’re fully committed to our partnership with the city of Sanford, and we’re actively in discussion (about) new ways to celebrate Oktoberfest here,” said executive chef Patrick Story in a statement. “We want to be able (to) keep the quality of this event high and keep the event accessible to everyone in Central Florida.”

The restaurant still plans to kick off Oktoberfest with a ceremonial keg tapping on Sept. 16, according to the release.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: