‘Raw and disgusting:’ YouTube star MrBeast files lawsuit against Orlando ghost kitchen operator

The lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts includes images from multiple negative reviews of MrBeast Burger that were posted online detailing burnt or raw food delivered to customers.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jimmy Donaldson, known for his world-famous MrBeast YouTube channels, is suing the Orlando-based ghost kitchen operator Virtual Dining Concepts, alleging the company has caused “irreparable harm” to his brand.

Virtual Dining Concepts is the operator of multiple celebrity-branded ghost kitchens, including MrBeast Burger. The company was co-founded by Robert Earl — the owner of Plant Hollywood, Chicken Guy! and Buca Di Beppo, among other restaurants — and his son, Robbie Earl, who also serves as president of the company, and Trish Giordano, according to the company’s website.

Donaldson filed the lawsuit Monday in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The lawsuit details how MrBeast and Virtual Dining Concepts first became affiliated in 2020. The suit claims Donaldson was looking to help “thousands of restaurants bring in revenue during the pandemic that they would not otherwise have been able to do.”

The document said Donaldson contracted with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch MrBeast Burger.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

“Relying entirely on the strength of MrBeast’s Brand, the business would create a virtual restaurant with a selection of MrBeast-branded food items, but would then partner with existing restaurants who would prepare those items and share in a significant portion of the revenue from their sales,” the lawsuit reads.

In the suit, Donaldson’s attorney claimed “Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit,” adding that it was “not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience.”

The suit then goes on to list a slew of customer complaints that had been posted online, such as “revolting,” “disgusting” and “never had something so nasty.” The suit further claims that customers believe Donaldson to be directly responsible for the quality of the food.

“As a result, Virtual Dining Concepts has caused material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast’s reputation,” the lawsuit reads.

Beyond the complaints about food causing damage to MrBeast’s brand, the lawsuit accused Virtual Dining Concepts of “other material breaches of the agreements with MrBeast.”

It claims the company would post on social media, using Donaldson’s name, image and brand without first obtaining his written approval or consent. The lawsuit states that as part of the endorsement agreement, Donaldson retained all of his own intellectual property rights and had “strict non-waivable approval rights over the use of his image and brand.”

The suit also claims Donaldson has “not received a dime,” from Virtual Dining Concepts.

The lawsuit seeks to immediately end MrBeast’s agreement with Virtual Dining Concepts and to stop the company from using MrBeast’s likeness and brand. It also calls for a full accounting of revenue from the MrBeast Burger business and for MrBeast to be paid all royalties and further damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”

News 6 reached out to Virtual Dining Concepts about the litigation and received a statement from the company.

It reads, in part:

“The complaint is riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly-veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson’s and Beast Investments’ breaches of the agreements between the parties, including Mr. Donaldson’s recent false, disparaging statements regarding the MrBeast Burger brand and VDC.1 To the detriment of approximately ten million happy MrBeast Burger customers, hundreds of restaurants, and their thousands of employees who make MrBeast Burger products daily, Mr. Donaldson recently attempted to negotiate a new deal to serve his own monetary interests. When VDC refused to accede to his bullying tactics to give up more of the brand to him, he filed this ill-advised and meritless lawsuit seeking to undermine the MrBeast Burger brand and terminate his existing contractual obligations without cause. The alleged basis for Mr. Donaldson’s complaint is that his reputation has been “materially and irreparably” tarnished by the MrBeast Burger brand. In reality, Mr. Donaldson’s notoriety has grown exponentially over the life of the MrBeast Burger brand, in part because of the MrBeast Burger brand itself. VDC takes quality and customer reviews very seriously. VDC consistently strives to improve quality and customer satisfaction, and any negative customer reviews reflect the experience and opinion of a very small minority of MrBeast Burger customers.” Virtual Dining Concepts

The statement goes on to say the company has retained the law firm of Greenberg Traurig and will be represented by Richard A. Edlin and Mathew S. Rosengart.

It adds “VDC looks forward to being vindicated in court” and that “(Donaldson) will face the consequences in court when VDC files its claims against him.”

Mr. Beast Burger and images of Donaldson can still be found on Virtual Dining Concepts’ website. The company also features branded ghost kitchens from celebrity chef Buddy Valastro, Mariah Carey and NASCAR.

Read the full lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts below:

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: