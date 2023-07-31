75º
Jeff’s Bagel Run coming to Oviedo. Here’s where it will open

New, 1,200-square-foot location will be 6th storefront overall

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

(Jeff's Bagel Run)

OVIEDO, Fla.Jeff’s Bagel Run is pushing ahead with its aggressive Central Florida expansion, announcing plans to open another location — this time in Oviedo.

The company announced the opening on social media Monday.

The Oviedo location is set to open up at 1351 Alafaya Trail Suite 1013, the Alafaya Square Publix shopping center.

The new, 1,200-square-foot location will be the sixth storefront overall for the burgeoning bagel business.

Jeff and Danielle Perera opened their bagel business out of their home kitchen in 2020. They are now hoping to have eight brick-and-mortar locations open within the next six months.

The rapid expansion is being made possible by the couple’s new business partner, Justin Wetherill.

Wetherill is the owner of 1337 Capital and the co-founder of the uBreakiFix chain of mobile device repair shops.

The company has previously announced locations opening in Celebration, O-Town West and Winter Park. It currently has two locations open in Ocoee and College Park.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

