Winter Park coffee shop closing, cites rising real estate costs

WINTER PARK, Fla. – KOS Coffee Shop is getting ready to close its original Winter Park location, citing rising real estate costs as part of the reason for shuttering.

The business announced the closure in a social media post on Tuesday.

“We are sad to announce that we have decided not to renew our lease at 129 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park,” the post read. “While we love our small but cozy space, it’s come with its fair share of downfalls over the years.”

The business said a lack of parking, interior space and not having a kitchen at that location were contributing factors to the closure.

The company said it would now shift its focus to its Maitland location, 449 S. Orlando Ave., which also features a roastery.

“KOS Winter Park was our beginning but not our end,” the post added. “It provided us with a space to call our own and allowed us to build a loving and loyal customer base. We will treasure the friends we made, experiences we had, and community we built.”

The last day for the Winter Park location will be on Friday, July 28.

KOS is at least the second Winter Park business to close while citing rising rents as a reason. John Rivers’ The Coop restaurant closed on July 16. Rivers said the business could not sustain renewing its lease.

“A testament to the vibrancy of the Winter Park market, current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease,” River’s said in a social media post.

