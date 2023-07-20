Jacksonville-based pizza chain opening first Central Florida location. Here’s where, when

The Jacksonville-based chain V Pizza is getting ready to open its first Central Florida location at the start of August.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville-based chain V Pizza is getting ready to open its first Central Florida location at the start of August.

The restaurant is set to open up at 8586 Palm Parkway in Orange County, not far from Lake Buena Vista and Disney World.

The shop is set to open on Aug. 1, according to a news release. This will be the 12th location for the chain overall.

The franchise will be run by Trenton Postell, the company said.

V Pizza first opened in Jacksonville in 2014, according to the company’s website.

The menu boasts a wide variety of specialty pizzas along with wings, sandwiches, salads and more.

