Zymarium Meadery announces grand opening in Orlando. Here’s when

Joe and Ginger Leigh in the future home of Zymarium Meadery at 1121 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than two years after it was first announced, Zymarium Meadery is getting ready to open its taproom in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood.

The owners, Joe and Ginger Leigh, announced on Facebook that the tasting room, 1121 N. Mills Ave., would hold its grand opening celebration on Aug. 19.

“It’s been such a crazy journey getting this far, and we are so thankful for everyone that has been a part of making it happen, and the amazing team that will be running the taproom,” the pair said online.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The couple has been making mead out of their home since 2014.

“I really fell down the rabbit hole and got obsessed with the fermentation science and the art of mead making and just started making tons and tons of batches and trying to perfect everything,” Joe Leigh said on the Florida Foodie podcast.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

Joe and Ginger Leigh first announced plans to open a taproom in 2021. The pair ran a successful IndiGoGo campaign to raise capital for the business.

The interior of the taproom was designed by Ginger Leigh, who is also a professional artist working under the name Synthestruct.

“I’m actually going to be designing the tasting room. I am an interactive designer, so it’s what I do professionally. So the two of us to collaborate is really an amazing opportunity because we’re combining the mead — which is predominantly his talents and expertise — with my side of it, which is doing interactive design,” Ginger Leigh said on the Florida Foodie podcast in 2021.

She designs and creates art installations around the country and the world.

The pair also announced online that a soft opening would be coming in the near future, but no official dates have been announced.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: