Downtown Credo to close its location at AdventHealth in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Credo, a pay-what-you-will coffee shop, is getting ready to close the doors on its location inside AdventHealth’s Health Village.

The company announced the closure of the store located at 550 E. Rollins St. in an Instagram post.

“It’s bittersweet to announce that July will be our last month in this space,” the post read.

According to the post, the coffee shop’s last day will be on Thursday, July 27.

“Our lease came up and they (AdventHealth) had different ideas for what they wanted to use the space for and so they’re going to do that. The lease just didn’t renew,” said Ben Hoyer, to co-owner of Downtown Credo.

Despite the closure, Hoyer said the business remains on solid footing.

“We opened up (a new location) a couple months ago in the downtown (YMCA) over in the Mills 50 area and then we have the one on North Orange (Avenue) and our roastery at Credo Conduit,” he said.

Hoyer added he also working to expand what Downtown Credo has to offer its customers.

The YMCA location has been serving as a pilot program for adding food service to Downtown Credo’s offerings.

“We have our own chef that’s plant-forward. And so (they’re) doing avocado toast and sunflower toast in the morning, breakfast sandwiches that are vegetarian and then some with egg. (They’ve) got lunch bowls and smoothies. The food’s really top-notch,” Hoyer said.

The pilot program, captained by chef Di Orellana, has proven successful as Hoyer said it will be expanding into the Downtown Credo’s location on North Orange Avenue.

Beyond that, Hoyer added that the company has been able to forge new partnerships with international coffee growers, thanks in large part of their new director of coffee, Nathan Fields.

“He’s expanded our coffee origins, built some new origin relationships, built some new blends and roast profiles. So our lineup of coffees is larger than it’s ever been,” Hoyer said.

With the expanded coffee lineup, Downtown Credo has also started a subscription service for customers to get the shop’s specialty blends sent right to their door.

Beyond food and coffee, the North Orange location has also added a book vendor.

“So there’s a really cool local bookstore, there’s books, sharing that space with us. So it’s a fun place to hang out,” he said.

As for what is next for the name-your-price coffee spot, Hoyer said he is focused on making sure the remaining two locations are working at their best.

