Portillo’s announces new Central Florida restaurant. Here’s where

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Windy City is exporting another location of its famed Portillo’s franchise to Central Florida.

The fast-casual restaurant is set to open up in Clermont, in a new development located at 1251 East Highway 50 — about a half mile from the intersection of U.S. 27 and Highway 50.

The company said it plans to have the new location open by the end of the year. This will be the third Central Florida location for Portillo’s and the sixth in the state, according to a news release.

Portillo’s said the new location will be 7,700 square feet with an indoor capacity for 170 guests and additional outdoor seating for 50.

The company said it will soon start hiring for the new location. Those looking to apply can click here.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1963, serves Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and chocolate cake.

