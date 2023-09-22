Old Winter Garden Road blocked in Orlando after shooting leads to vehicle pursuit; 3 hurt, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy roadway in Orlando was shut down Friday afternoon following a shooting and a vehicle pursuit, according to police.

All lanes of Old Winter Garden Road/State Road 526 remained shut down at John Young Parkway as of 4 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Traffic is reported to be moving at a crawl, if at all.

Police activity in Orange County on SR-526 / Old Winter Garden Rd / Robinson St West, at SR-423/John Young Pkwy. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 03:20 PM. https://t.co/TdIfuA85jp — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) September 22, 2023

Sky 6 footage showed police mulling about a sedan with front-end damage and two doors left ajar.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded at 2:34 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive. An individual who had been shot was located at this scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers obtained a description of a vehicle that fled the scene and soon located it, the department said. A vehicle pursuit was authorized, ending at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place, according to police.

Three subjects inside of the vehicle were detained, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third individual who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating at the scene. Anyone with information was urged to contact the department, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

