84º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Old Winter Garden Road blocked in Orlando after shooting leads to vehicle pursuit; 3 hurt, police say

Police activity at John Young Parkway

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Traffic
Sky6 views a large police presence on SR-526 Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A busy roadway in Orlando was shut down Friday afternoon following a shooting and a vehicle pursuit, according to police.

All lanes of Old Winter Garden Road/State Road 526 remained shut down at John Young Parkway as of 4 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Traffic is reported to be moving at a crawl, if at all.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Sky 6 footage showed police mulling about a sedan with front-end damage and two doors left ajar.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded at 2:34 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive. An individual who had been shot was located at this scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Officers obtained a description of a vehicle that fled the scene and soon located it, the department said. A vehicle pursuit was authorized, ending at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place, according to police.

Three subjects inside of the vehicle were detained, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third individual who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating at the scene. Anyone with information was urged to contact the department, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email