Oak Ridge Road in Orange County closes during repairs to water main break

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Oak Ridge Road was closed Friday due to a water main break, according to Orange County Public Works.

The break, located between John Young Parkway and Texas Avenue, has left only the eastbound lanes of Oak Ridge Road open in the area. Westbound traffic was being detoured at West Texas Avenue at the time of this report.

The road would be reopened only once repairs are complete, according to the county.

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

