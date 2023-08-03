Pickup truck crash breaks water main in Wekiwa Springs, firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a fire protection system Thursday outside a building in Wekiwa Springs, busting a water main that flowed into the structure, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Units were dispatched at 12:28 p.m. to the area of Wekiva Springs Lane and Wekiva Springs Road, beginning to arrive by 12:32 p.m. and shutting the water off by 1:23 p.m., the department said in a statement.

Before this, video of the scene showed water gushing from the broken pipe array, with firefighters also noting the building’s potable water service took the hit.

A road closure was established in the southbound lanes of Wekiva Springs Road which remains in place at the time of this report. A reopening time was not forecast.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared, such as of any possible injuries to the occupant or occupants of the pickup.

Wekiva Springs Ln/Wekiva Springs Rd in Longwood vehicle crash and there was a water main break. One patient transported. @SeminoleSO on scene for traffic and water dept on scene to assess and water now shut off. pic.twitter.com/eI4Yodctju — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 3, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: