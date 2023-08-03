90º
Pickup truck crash breaks water main in Wekiwa Springs, firefighters say

Units respond to area of Wekiva Springs Lane, Wekiva Springs Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Pickup truck crash breaks water main in Wekiwa Springs, firefighters say (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a fire protection system Thursday outside a building in Wekiwa Springs, busting a water main that flowed into the structure, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Units were dispatched at 12:28 p.m. to the area of Wekiva Springs Lane and Wekiva Springs Road, beginning to arrive by 12:32 p.m. and shutting the water off by 1:23 p.m., the department said in a statement.

Before this, video of the scene showed water gushing from the broken pipe array, with firefighters also noting the building’s potable water service took the hit.

A road closure was established in the southbound lanes of Wekiva Springs Road which remains in place at the time of this report. A reopening time was not forecast.

No other details were shared, such as of any possible injuries to the occupant or occupants of the pickup.

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

