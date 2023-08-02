The hair entrepreneur: Seminole County stylist teaches classes on braids to financial literacy

A Seminole County hair stylist is making it her mission to inspire the next generation to become entrepreneurs and better prepare for their future.

She also teaches them financial literacy skills and entrepreneurship.

Inside the Touch of Class Beauty Bar in Altamonte Springs, it’s all about shaping mindsets and ensuring smiles.

“Whether they are chemotherapy patients, or whether they are going through a bad divorce or a bad breakup, they come in here and change their lives,” said owner Christina Bernadotte.

She said she makes it her mission to help her clients feel special.

“I tell them to keep their head up, stay strong,” Bernadotte said.

She’s a wife, and mother of two kids, who came from humble beginnings.

“From when I first started, I worked in a smaller chain salon so I climbed up and I always wanted to make sure I’ve done every type of hair,” Bernadotte said.

All motivation, she said, for her to get results, using her salon to teach young adults the importance of financial literacy.

She also regularly hosts hair braiding classes, team building exercises and even entrepreneurship courses, sharing tips on how they can someday start their own business.

“We are definitely in a different day and age and I let them know it’s important to have your own. Ownership is key,” Bernadotte said. “Try it, have something that you’re passionate about and utilize it and make it make money and make it make sense”

David Lucdor is a junior in college at Howard University. He said he’s been to a few of Bernadotte’s entrepreneurship classes and is now more inspired to someday start his own business.

“She’s really been there as a good mentor,” Lucdor said. “I think it’s important to have classes especially for Black youth to understand not only the importance of having your own business but also being able to understand what it means to be a trailblazer in your own particular area.”

Bernadotte is moving into a new location not far away at 185 S. Westmonte Drive in Altamonte Springs next month, but her mission remains the same — giving back.

“The bigger space will allow us to teach more classes and host more events there as well,” Bernadotte said.

We asked her advice for others who are just afraid to venture out on their own or start their own business.

“Get out your head, just do it,” she said.

