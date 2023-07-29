DeLand leaders distribute more than 1K backpacks in annual back-to-school giveaway

DeLAND, Fla. – Saturday morning, leaders in DeLand gave out more than 1,000 backpacks and even more school supplies to families ahead of the school year’s impending start.

Hundreds of families came out to the 13th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway at Earl Brown Park in Deland.

They gave out more than a thousand backpacks in all, as many community organizations handed out shoes and plenty of school supplies.

Mayor Chris Cloudman said the giveaway was vital, especially during times like these.

“Being able to help families and alleviate some of that pressure and stress of going back to school,” Cloudman said.

He said there were organizations there to provide vital resources to families.

“Healthcare, social services and even the churches are here interacting with the community,” Cloudman said.

Awesome backpack and school supply giveaway event this morning in Deland. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/DoBtHF8sjN — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) July 29, 2023

Aaron Myrie is all set and getting ready to start middle school in a couple of weeks.

His mom said the backpack and school supplies he got Saturday morning were right on time.

“It helps a lot because times are hard, and everything is going up and every bit counts,” said Ebone Myrie.

There were also chances to limbo, line dance and for families to just have a good time while getting school supplies

Gabby Pecunia brought her kids to the giveaway and said she’s forever thankful.

“I think it’s a great initiative,” she said.

