Crash creates major delays on I-4 in Seminole County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash is creating major delays in the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Seminole County.
The crash happened near State Road 434.
Eastbound lanes were originally shut down, but reopened around 6:50 a.m.
Traffic is backed up for miles, so drivers should expect delays in their morning commute.
Details about the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) July 31, 2023
EB I-4 x SR-434 - SHUTDOWN
- eastbound travel lanes closed
- express lanes open
ALT: Drivers exit at SR-434 #Seminole #Monday pic.twitter.com/XVgCSLQHLx
