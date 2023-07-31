Crash creates major delays on I-4 in Seminole County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash is creating major delays in the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Seminole County.

The crash happened near State Road 434.

Eastbound lanes were originally shut down, but reopened around 6:50 a.m.

Traffic is backed up for miles, so drivers should expect delays in their morning commute.

Details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

