Juveniles hurt in 90 mph crash with wall in Daytona Beach, firefighters say

Crash occurred along North Oleander Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of N. Oleander Ave., just north of Auburn Drive, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said on social media. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Five people, all reported to be under 18 years old, suffered injuries Sunday morning when a car crashed into a cinderblock wall at high speed in Daytona Beach, according to firefighters.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of N. Oleander Ave., just north of Auburn Drive, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said on social media.

Of the five who were hurt, four were described as basic life support patients and one was described as a trauma alert, the department’s post states.

The car was traveling at more than 90 mph when it punched through the wall, firefighters said. A later post from the fire department on Facebook stated the car was being raced when it wrecked, citing “reports.”

Port Orange Fire Rescue assisted Daytona Beach crews at the scene.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

