Water main break in Palm Coast impacts homes, businesses

Boil water advisories may come after service restored

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

File picture of boiling water (pixabay)

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 12-inch water main break Wednesday morning in Palm Coast is affecting area homes and businesses, the city said in a statement.

The water main break was reported on Palm Coast Parkway, near the Hammock Dunes toll plaza.

Those living and working along Palm Coast Parkway and east of Interstate 95 might have little to no water pressure, according to the city.

After service is restored, precautionary boil water advisories may be issued via door tags and emails to impacted Palm Coast Utility Department customers, the statement reads.

Individuals under a boil water advisory are commonly advised to keep water at a rolling boil for at least one minute ahead of use in cooking or drinking.

No other details have been shared.

