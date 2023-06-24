Sanford issues boil water notice after water main break

SANFORD, Fla. – The city of Sanford on Friday — several hours following its announcement of a water main break on Lake Mary Boulevard — notified residents of a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice for the following impacted areas:

State Road 46 and E. Lake Mary South to Seminole State College

East U.S. 17-92 from Lake Mary Boulevard North to Airport

U.S. 17-92 and Airport Boulevard East to Red Cleveland Boulevard

W. Lake Mary Boulevard From U.S. 17-92 to Hidden Lake Drive

Hidden Lakes Subdivision

Generally, those under such an advisory are instructed to keep water at a rolling boil for at least one minute if intended for consumption, whether in cooking or drinking.

Seminole County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation closely, according to the city.

No other details have been shared.

