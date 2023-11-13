Orlando favorite ‘Dazzling Nights’ event returns with immersive displays, light show and more

ORLANDO, Fla. – Festive light displays, music and more are returning to Leu Gardens this holiday season.

The immersive Dazzling Nights event is back next week, running through the first week of January.

Dazzling Nights features a long light tunnel, thousands of laser lights, interactive lights and snow (fake, of course).

This year, there will be new elements, including:

A stunning nighttime show with 100, 10-foot-tall beacons of light

A dazzling, 30-foot-tall tree of thousands of shimmering, gold sequins

A fun, wintery Florida display created by the Leu Gardens Horticulture Team

There will be fan-favorites returning as well, including interactive lights, Moroccan lanterns and a play area of giant 8-foot-tall rollable ornaments.

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens (Quay Hu)

“Dazzling Nights is the Gardens’ newest holiday experience with fun for the whole family,” Gardens Executive Director Jennifer D’hollander said in a release. “We’re excited to host Dazzling Nights for our fourth year with over a million lights, new displays and returning favorites such as the Moroccan lanterns. We cannot wait to see what our partners Memoir Agency and Creative City Project come up with this year.”

There will also be festive foods and drinks to enjoy.

Tickets start at $22 for adults and children from ages 3-13 start at $19. Click here to buy yours today.

Leu Gardens will also have “Holiday Blooms” during the daytime, showcasing floral and holiday-themed displays.

