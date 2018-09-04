5 places to find vinyl records in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - With all things digital taking over the world, it's a bit more difficult to find some things we used to love, including vinyl records.

Although vinyl has made a big comeback in recent years, a lot of stores only offer a limited selection.

If you’re looking for that special album from your favorite group, finding vintage vinyl may take a little effort.

For many people, the hunt for that special memory is a big part of the fun. If you are willing to invest the time, you might even find that gem for as little as $1.

News 6 has five hot spots where you can find almost anything you’re looking for -- and a whole lot more. Here’s the best part: You can visit all the stores in just a few hours.

1. ROCK & ROLL HEAVEN at 1814 N. ORANGE AVE. in ORLANDO

Rock n' Roll Heaven.

The granddaddy of Central Florida record stores is truly heaven for any vinyl lover. There’s a good chance you’ll find what you want here -- the store carries music from all genres, especially rock and roll, oldies and dance music.

It also has a huge selection of 45s if you’re feeling really nostalgic. The staff is very helpful and the atmosphere is great. Overall, you can expect to pay from $10 to $20 for an album, although the price obviously depends on the rarity of the record.

2. UNCLE TONY’S DONUT SHOPPE at 703 N. ORANGE AVE. in ORLANDO

Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe.

This is one of the newer kids on the block in the vinyl scene but a great place to spend some time hunting for that rare gem. It’s located in a small shop on the corner of Orange and Colonial and carries a lot of vintage jazz, R&B, funk, world and soul. There’s a very solid selection of records with a variety of prices -- even including a $5 room. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. It’s definitely worth a stop -- and no, they don’t have doughnuts.

3. REMIX RECORD SHOP at 1217 N. MILLS AVE. in ORLANDO

Remix Record Shop.

This store is what most people probably imagine when they think of a record store in 2018. It’s fairly small but with a huge selection and great prices.

It carries a lot of alternative, new wave, electronic and dance music – and numerous rare or original pressings. But one thing I love are the numerous bins with records ranging from $1 to $5. If you want to invest the time -- there’s a good chance you’ll find something you like. The staff is very helpful and makes this a really fun place to shop.

4. PARK AVENUE CDs at 2916 CORRINE DRIVE in ORLANDO

Park Ave CDs.

One of Central Florida’s best-known record stores, Park Avenue is a place every vinyl lover needs to visit. It has a superb selection of new and old vinyl.

If you’re looking for the newer vinyl pressings, then it will be hard to find a more complete selection. The shop also has a section of used vinyl, which is definitely worth checking out -- there are some great buys in those $3, $5 and $7 bins, which are constantly being updated. Park Avenue also boasts a strong CD section if you want to supplement your vinyl collection, and a fun area with books, shirts and posters.

5. RETRO RECORDS at 59 N. BUMBY AVE. in ORLANDO

Retro Records.

Retro Records has been around for decades in the same spot on Bumby Avenue and continues to be a place you can’t miss if you’re looking for a great selection of vinyl.

It carries records from all different kinds of genres, and you can find some great buys in the used section if you’re willing to spend some time going through the bins. As an added bonus, there are a lot of pop culture items available that are always fun to look at as you get caught up in the nostalgia.



